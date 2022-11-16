N K Textile Industries consolidated net profit declines 33.04% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 50.27% to Rs 7.32 croreNet profit of N K Textile Industries declined 33.04% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 50.27% to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.3214.72 -50 OPM %99.7397.42 -PBDT8.7314.29 -39 PBT8.7314.29 -39 NP6.008.96 -33
