N K Textile Industries consolidated net profit declines 33.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 50.27% to Rs 7.32 crore

Net profit of N K Textile Industries declined 33.04% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 50.27% to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.7.3214.7299.7397.428.7314.298.7314.296.008.96

