Nabha Power standalone net profit rises 41.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Nabha Power rose 41.74% to Rs 69.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.76% to Rs 964.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 938.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales964.46938.54 3 OPM %18.1214.31 -PBDT70.6650.06 41 PBT69.9949.38 42 NP69.9949.38 42

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 07:36 IST

