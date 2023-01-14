Nabha Power standalone net profit rises 41.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.76% to Rs 964.46 crore

Net profit of Nabha Power rose 41.74% to Rs 69.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.76% to Rs 964.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 938.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

