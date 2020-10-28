NACL Inds gains after subsidiary buys industrial land in Gujarat

NACL Industries rose 1.11% to Rs 36.40 after the company said its wholly owned subsidiary, NACL Spec-Chem, has acquired an industrial land admeasuring around 19.70 acres at Dahej in Gujarat.

The company has received environment clearance and GIDC transfer order in respect of the said industrial land. The firm will utilise the land to set up the green-field project for manufacturing of agrochemicals, active ingredients and formulation. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 27 October 2020.

NACL Industries' consolidated net profit surged 293.7% to Rs 5.59 crore on 32% jump in net sales to Rs 252.02 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

NACL Industries is involved in the business of crop protection. It manufactures technicals (active ingredient) and formulations.

Currently, the stock is trading 28.76% below its 52-week high of Rs 51.10 hit on 27 August 2020. The scrip has surged 113.48% from its 52-week low of Rs 17.05 hit on 25 March 2020.

