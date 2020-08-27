NACL Industries consolidated net profit rises 293.66% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 31.95% to Rs 252.02 crore

Net profit of NACL Industries rose 293.66% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 31.95% to Rs 252.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 190.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.252.02190.997.213.4514.827.528.271.615.591.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)