JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of NxtDigital approves issue of 34.95 lakh equity shares under scheme of arrangement

Dolat Investments standalone net profit rises 65.03% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

NACL Industries consolidated net profit rises 293.66% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 31.95% to Rs 252.02 crore

Net profit of NACL Industries rose 293.66% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 31.95% to Rs 252.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 190.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales252.02190.99 32 OPM %7.213.45 -PBDT14.827.52 97 PBT8.271.61 414 NP5.591.42 294

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 08:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU