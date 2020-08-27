NACL Industries consolidated net profit rises 293.66% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 31.95% to Rs 252.02 croreNet profit of NACL Industries rose 293.66% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 31.95% to Rs 252.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 190.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales252.02190.99 32 OPM %7.213.45 -PBDT14.827.52 97 PBT8.271.61 414 NP5.591.42 294
