NACL Industries standalone net profit rises 5.84% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 6.02% to Rs 195.68 crore

Net profit of NACL Industries rose 5.84% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.02% to Rs 195.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 184.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales195.68184.57 6 OPM %4.887.20 -PBDT6.829.42 -28 PBT1.772.47 -28 NP1.451.37 6

