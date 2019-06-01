Nagarjuna Agri Tech standalone net profit declines 64.29% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.08% to Rs 1.26 croreNet profit of Nagarjuna Agri Tech declined 64.29% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.08% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.97% to Rs 3.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.261.30 -3 3.113.05 2 OPM %11.1124.62 -1.9315.08 - PBDT0.160.32 -50 0.100.46 -78 PBT0.100.28 -64 -0.080.32 PL NP0.100.28 -64 -0.080.32 PL
