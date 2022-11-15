Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 182.69 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 197.72% to Rs 2070.07 crore

Net Loss of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reported to Rs 182.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 142.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 197.72% to Rs 2070.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 695.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2070.07695.30-0.96-5.08-168.64-127.48-189.20-148.19-182.69-142.36

