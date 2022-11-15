Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 182.69 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 197.72% to Rs 2070.07 croreNet Loss of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reported to Rs 182.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 142.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 197.72% to Rs 2070.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 695.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2070.07695.30 198 OPM %-0.96-5.08 -PBDT-168.64-127.48 -32 PBT-189.20-148.19 -28 NP-182.69-142.36 -28
