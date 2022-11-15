JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Banka Bioloo reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 182.69 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 197.72% to Rs 2070.07 crore

Net Loss of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reported to Rs 182.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 142.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 197.72% to Rs 2070.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 695.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2070.07695.30 198 OPM %-0.96-5.08 -PBDT-168.64-127.48 -32 PBT-189.20-148.19 -28 NP-182.69-142.36 -28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 11:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU