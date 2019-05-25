Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 138.15 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 50.02% to Rs 510.24 crore

Net Loss of reported to Rs 138.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 50.02% to Rs 510.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1020.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 490.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 21.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 50.52% to Rs 1940.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3921.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

510.241020.951940.353921.39-10.188.01-7.108.31-108.7914.43-419.2062.74-130.67-7.67-508.03-26.54-138.15-7.09-490.73-21.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)