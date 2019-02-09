JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 28.94% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 179.13 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 85.49% to Rs 145.40 crore

Net Loss of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reported to Rs 179.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 10.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 85.49% to Rs 145.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1001.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales145.401001.89 -85 OPM %-64.618.60 -PBDT-164.778.33 PL PBT-187.22-14.22 -1217 NP-179.13-10.09 -1675

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 17:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements