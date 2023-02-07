Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 142.33 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 182.69 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Fertiliser stocks decline after Mansukh Mandaviya's comment
Nagarjuna Agri Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Basic materials shares gain
-
Sales rise 116.61% to Rs 1245.01 croreNet Loss of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reported to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 150.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 116.61% to Rs 1245.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 574.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1245.01574.76 117 OPM %12.93-9.43 -PBDT11.10-148.09 LP PBT-8.30-168.75 95 NP-2.02-150.43 99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU