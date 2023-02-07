Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 116.61% to Rs 1245.01 crore

Net Loss of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reported to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 150.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 116.61% to Rs 1245.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 574.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1245.01574.7612.93-9.4311.10-148.09-8.30-168.75-2.02-150.43

