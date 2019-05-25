Nagarjuna Oil Refinery reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nagarjuna Oil Refinery reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Decisive steps being taken to reduce crude oil import by 10
Form JV with IOCL for polymer park soon: Pradhan tells Patnaik
L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags two orders from Indian Oil Corp
L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags two orders from Indian Oil Corporation
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Nagarjuna Oil Refinery reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 140.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 142.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU