Nagpur Power & Industries consolidated net profit rises 123.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.39% to Rs 12.27 crore

Net profit of Nagpur Power & Industries rose 123.71% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.39% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.12.279.4111.573.083.101.712.371.102.170.97

