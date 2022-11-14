Nagpur Power & Industries consolidated net profit rises 123.71% in the September 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 30.39% to Rs 12.27 croreNet profit of Nagpur Power & Industries rose 123.71% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.39% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.279.41 30 OPM %11.573.08 -PBDT3.101.71 81 PBT2.371.10 115 NP2.170.97 124
