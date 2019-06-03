Nagpur Power & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-

Sales reported at Rs 0.15 croreNet Loss of Nagpur Power & Industries reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 213.33% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.150.15 0 0.470.15 213 OPM %-406.67-473.33 --472.34-1766.67 - PBDT-0.05-0.12 58 -0.67-0.10 -570 PBT-0.09-0.17 47 -0.85-0.30 -183 NP-0.09-0.24 63 -0.85-0.38 -124
