Nagpur-Seoni Expressway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.85 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 51.40% to Rs 1.56 croreNet Loss of Nagpur-Seoni Expressway Pvt reported to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 51.40% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.563.21 -51 OPM %10.269.97 -PBDT-2.83-2.74 -3 PBT-2.85-2.75 -4 NP-2.85-2.75 -4
