Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 37.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 59.90% to Rs 16.98 crore

Net Loss of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure reported to Rs 37.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 37.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 59.90% to Rs 16.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 64.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 48.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.55% to Rs 88.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 153.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

16.9842.3488.22153.57-240.69-60.16-72.76-10.41-42.46-30.83-75.79-42.15-42.48-30.84-75.83-42.17-37.05-37.22-64.73-48.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)