Nahar Capital & Financial Services standalone net profit declines 9.39% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 54.17% to Rs 1.11 crore

Net profit of Nahar Capital & Financial Services declined 9.39% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 54.17% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.110.72 54 OPM %-1.80-173.61 -PBDT5.165.42 -5 PBT5.055.33 -5 NP4.154.58 -9

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:41 IST

