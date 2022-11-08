Nahar Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 20.24% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 1.23% to Rs 465.94 croreNet profit of Nahar Industrial Enterprises declined 20.24% to Rs 28.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.23% to Rs 465.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 471.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales465.94471.76 -1 OPM %9.5514.45 -PBDT48.3959.70 -19 PBT37.0147.69 -22 NP28.3035.48 -20
