JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Nahar Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 20.24% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 1.23% to Rs 465.94 crore

Net profit of Nahar Industrial Enterprises declined 20.24% to Rs 28.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.23% to Rs 465.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 471.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales465.94471.76 -1 OPM %9.5514.45 -PBDT48.3959.70 -19 PBT37.0147.69 -22 NP28.3035.48 -20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 07:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU