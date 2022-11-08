Nahar Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 20.24% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.23% to Rs 465.94 crore

Net profit of Nahar Industrial Enterprises declined 20.24% to Rs 28.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.23% to Rs 465.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 471.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.465.94471.769.5514.4548.3959.7037.0147.6928.3035.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)