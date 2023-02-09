JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Waterbase reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.39 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Nahar Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 79.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 14.14% to Rs 450.01 crore

Net profit of Nahar Industrial Enterprises declined 79.48% to Rs 9.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.14% to Rs 450.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 524.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales450.01524.11 -14 OPM %6.1518.19 -PBDT26.6386.65 -69 PBT14.6374.19 -80 NP9.7947.72 -79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 07:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU