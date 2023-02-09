Nahar Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 79.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.14% to Rs 450.01 crore

Net profit of Nahar Industrial Enterprises declined 79.48% to Rs 9.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.14% to Rs 450.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 524.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.450.01524.116.1518.1926.6386.6514.6374.199.7947.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)