Nahar Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 79.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.14% to Rs 450.01 croreNet profit of Nahar Industrial Enterprises declined 79.48% to Rs 9.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.14% to Rs 450.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 524.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales450.01524.11 -14 OPM %6.1518.19 -PBDT26.6386.65 -69 PBT14.6374.19 -80 NP9.7947.72 -79
