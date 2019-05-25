Nalin Lease Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 18.09% to Rs 0.77 croreNet profit of Nalin Lease Finance reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.09% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.74% to Rs 1.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.65% to Rs 3.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.770.94 -18 3.803.53 8 OPM %77.9250.00 -71.0565.44 - PBDT0.370.28 32 1.791.48 21 PBT0.360.26 38 1.741.42 23 NP0.27-0.15 LP 1.271.01 26
