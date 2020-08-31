JUST IN
Core Industries Output Contracts Around 20% In First Four Months Of Current Fiscal Year
Business Standard

Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit declines 53.19% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.03% to Rs 0.96 crore

Net profit of Nalin Lease Finance declined 53.19% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 1.03% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.960.97 -1 OPM %37.5078.35 -PBDT0.330.71 -54 PBT0.300.66 -55 NP0.220.47 -53

First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 17:37 IST

