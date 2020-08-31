Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit declines 53.19% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.03% to Rs 0.96 crore

Net profit of Nalin Lease Finance declined 53.19% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 1.03% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.960.9737.5078.350.330.710.300.660.220.47

