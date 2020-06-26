Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit declines 95.53% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.68% to Rs 5.58 croreNet profit of Nalwa Sons Investments declined 95.53% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.68% to Rs 5.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 76.43% to Rs 19.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.81% to Rs 58.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.585.28 6 58.9749.22 20 OPM %-127.7877.08 -15.60102.58 - PBDT-7.114.04 PL 9.2651.27 -82 PBT-7.114.03 PL 9.2451.25 -82 NP1.9543.67 -96 19.6183.19 -76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU