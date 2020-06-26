Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit declines 95.53% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.68% to Rs 5.58 crore

Net profit of Nalwa Sons Investments declined 95.53% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.68% to Rs 5.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.43% to Rs 19.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.81% to Rs 58.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

5.585.2858.9749.22-127.7877.0815.60102.58-7.114.049.2651.27-7.114.039.2451.251.9543.6719.6183.19

