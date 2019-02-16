Nalwa Sons Investments standalone net profit rises 41.77% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nalwa Sons Investments standalone net profit rises 350.09% in the September 2018 quarter
Motor & General Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Pak provincial govt to turn Hari Singh Nalwa fort into museum
Self-styled Hisar godman, 26 followers held guilty in two murder cases
Intense cold wave in Punjab, Haryana; Hisar coldest at 1.6 deg C
-
Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 1.68 croreNet profit of Nalwa Sons Investments rose 41.77% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.681.40 20 OPM %-266.0776.43 -PBDT1.521.07 42 PBT1.521.07 42 NP1.120.79 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU