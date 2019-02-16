Nalwa Sons Investments standalone net profit rises 41.77% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 1.68 crore

Net profit of Nalwa Sons Investments rose 41.77% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.681.40 20 OPM %-266.0776.43 -PBDT1.521.07 42 PBT1.521.07 42 NP1.120.79 42

February 16 2019

