Nandan Denim standalone net profit declines 64.75% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 6.49% to Rs 339.84 crore

Net profit of Nandan Denim declined 64.75% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 6.49% to Rs 339.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 363.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales339.84363.41 -6 OPM %10.5516.52 -PBDT25.0247.10 -47 PBT1.2717.16 -93 NP4.8413.73 -65

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 17:06 IST

