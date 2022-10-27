Nandani Creation consolidated net profit declines 77.60% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.05% to Rs 14.19 crore

Net profit of Nandani Creation declined 77.60% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 19.05% to Rs 14.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.14.1917.538.7412.660.791.880.371.550.281.25

