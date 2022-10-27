JUST IN
Nandani Creation consolidated net profit declines 77.60% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.05% to Rs 14.19 crore

Net profit of Nandani Creation declined 77.60% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 19.05% to Rs 14.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.1917.53 -19 OPM %8.7412.66 -PBDT0.791.88 -58 PBT0.371.55 -76 NP0.281.25 -78

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 08:12 IST

