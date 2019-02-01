Narayana Hrudayalaya consolidated net profit declines 10.21% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Narayana Hrudayalaya standalone net profit declines 41.73% in the September 2018 quarter
Narayana Hrudayalaya consolidated net profit declines 17.95% in the September 2018 quarter
Don't entertain cases filed by rabble-rousers: Narayana Murthy
Delink educational institutions from political influence, ideology: Narayana Murthy
Optical coherence tomography saves heart patient at Narayana Health City
-
Sales rise 32.19% to Rs 732.10 croreNet profit of Narayana Hrudayalaya declined 10.21% to Rs 12.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 32.19% to Rs 732.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 553.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales732.10553.84 32 OPM %10.339.29 -PBDT60.5247.51 27 PBT25.6724.00 7 NP12.6714.11 -10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU