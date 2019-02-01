Narayana Hrudayalaya standalone net profit declines 11.02% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.87% to Rs 525.07 croreNet profit of Narayana Hrudayalaya declined 11.02% to Rs 15.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.87% to Rs 525.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 461.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales525.07461.10 14 OPM %10.859.80 -PBDT50.9545.52 12 PBT27.5327.75 -1 NP15.9017.87 -11
