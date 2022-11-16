Narayani Steels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.20 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Narayani Steels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.30 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Ashirwad Steels & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 15.28 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Scan Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.61 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Vallabh Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 611.65% to Rs 14.66 croreNet profit of Narayani Steels reported to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 611.65% to Rs 14.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.662.06 612 OPM %12.76-23.79 -PBDT1.85-0.45 LP PBT1.67-0.73 LP NP1.20-3.30 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU