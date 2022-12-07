Narmada Gelatines hits the roof on declaring special interim dividend

-
ALSO READ
Narmada Gelatines standalone net profit rises 130.89% in the September 2022 quarter
Vedanta spurts on declaring interim dividend of Rs 19.50 per share
Pfizer declares special interim dividend of Rs 30 per share
Universus Photo hits the roof on plan to issue special dividend
Can Fin Homes board to mull interim dividend on 28 November
-
Narmada Gelatines hit an upper circuit of 20% to Rs 350 after the company's board declared a special interim dividend of Rs 100 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.Further, the company's board fixed the record date as Thursday, 15 December 2022, for the purpose of interim dividend.
The stock offers a dividend yield of 28.57% at ruling market price.
Narmada Gelatines is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of ossein and gelatine.
The company's standalone net profit surged 130.9% to Rs 2.84 crore on 32.1% jump in net sales to Rs 46.38 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
The scrip was currently frozen at its 52 week high levels.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU