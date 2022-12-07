Narmada Gelatines hits the roof on declaring special interim dividend

JUST IN
Narmada Gelatines hit an upper circuit of 20% to Rs 350 after the company's board declared a special interim dividend of Rs 100 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.

Further, the company's board fixed the record date as Thursday, 15 December 2022, for the purpose of interim dividend.

The stock offers a dividend yield of 28.57% at ruling market price.

Narmada Gelatines is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of ossein and gelatine.

The company's standalone net profit surged 130.9% to Rs 2.84 crore on 32.1% jump in net sales to Rs 46.38 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip was currently frozen at its 52 week high levels.

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 13:23 IST

