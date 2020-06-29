Narmada Gelatines standalone net profit declines 29.38% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.05% to Rs 34.40 crore

Net profit of Narmada Gelatines declined 29.38% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.05% to Rs 34.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.03% to Rs 12.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 134.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 125.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

34.4033.71134.25125.689.2710.7710.527.293.765.4519.2014.543.405.1117.8313.232.743.8812.8810.06

