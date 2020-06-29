Narmada Gelatines standalone net profit declines 29.38% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Narmada Gelatines standalone net profit declines 45.12% in the December 2019 quarter
Shree Narmada Aluminium Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2019 quarter
L&T Construction wins prestigious EPC order from Narmada Valley Development Authority
Activist to Trump: Save environment, tribals living near Patel
Guj: Couple jumps to death into Narmada river canal with son
-
Sales rise 2.05% to Rs 34.40 croreNet profit of Narmada Gelatines declined 29.38% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.05% to Rs 34.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.03% to Rs 12.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 134.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 125.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales34.4033.71 2 134.25125.68 7 OPM %9.2710.77 -10.527.29 - PBDT3.765.45 -31 19.2014.54 32 PBT3.405.11 -33 17.8313.23 35 NP2.743.88 -29 12.8810.06 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU