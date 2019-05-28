Narmada Gelatines standalone net profit rises 132.34% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.39% to Rs 33.71 crore

Net profit of rose 132.34% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.39% to Rs 33.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.12% to Rs 10.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.86% to Rs 125.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 117.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

