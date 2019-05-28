Narmada Gelatines standalone net profit rises 132.34% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.39% to Rs 33.71 croreNet profit of Narmada Gelatines rose 132.34% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.39% to Rs 33.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.12% to Rs 10.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.86% to Rs 125.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 117.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales33.7129.73 13 125.68117.61 7 OPM %10.773.30 -7.294.50 - PBDT5.451.17 366 14.549.65 51 PBT5.110.87 487 13.238.50 56 NP3.881.67 132 10.068.04 25
