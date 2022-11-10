Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 12.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.55% to Rs 432.10 croreNet profit of Natco Pharma declined 12.75% to Rs 56.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 65.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.55% to Rs 432.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 377.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales432.10377.20 15 OPM %22.0618.69 -PBDT112.00104.50 7 PBT70.3069.80 1 NP56.8065.10 -13
