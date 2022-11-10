Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 12.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.55% to Rs 432.10 crore

Net profit of Natco Pharma declined 12.75% to Rs 56.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 65.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.55% to Rs 432.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 377.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.432.10377.2022.0618.69112.00104.5070.3069.8056.8065.10

