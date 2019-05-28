Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 59.72% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 40.65% to Rs 455.70 crore

Net profit of declined 59.72% to Rs 120.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 299.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 40.65% to Rs 455.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 767.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.44% to Rs 644.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 696.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.13% to Rs 2094.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2184.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

