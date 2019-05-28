Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 59.72% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Net profit of Natco Pharma declined 59.72% to Rs 120.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 299.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 40.65% to Rs 455.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 767.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.44% to Rs 644.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 696.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.13% to Rs 2094.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2184.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales455.70767.80 -41 2094.502184.80 -4 OPM %32.5449.92 -37.9542.49 - PBDT174.10400.40 -57 905.70953.40 -5 PBT152.40382.40 -60 824.70887.20 -7 NP120.80299.90 -60 644.40696.20 -7

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 15:15 IST

