Natco Pharma Ltd continues to rise

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 900.5, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.15% in last one year as compared to a 27.28% jump in NIFTY and a 8.19% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Natco Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 900.5, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.43% on the day, quoting at 17354.6. The Sensex is at 58048.43, up 1.35%. Natco Pharma Ltd has gained around 0.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12847.9, up 2.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 73200 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 66.93 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

