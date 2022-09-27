Natco Pharma Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 600.45, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.59% in last one year as compared to a 3.66% slide in NIFTY and a 11.38% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Natco Pharma Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 600.45, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 17099.5. The Sensex is at 57427.02, up 0.49%.Natco Pharma Ltd has eased around 2.41% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12475.5, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.48 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

