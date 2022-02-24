Natco Pharma Ltd falls around 3%

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 800.25, down 2.99% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.07% in last one year as compared to a 9.07% rally in NIFTY and a 3.52% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Natco Pharma Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 800.25, down 2.99% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 3.5% on the day, quoting at 16466.45. The Sensex is at 55244.61, down 3.47%.Natco Pharma Ltd has eased around 9.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12976.3, down 3.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 58.44 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

