Nath Bio-Genes (India) standalone net profit declines 11.39% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nath Bio-Genes (India) standalone net profit rises 1.40% in the September 2018 quarter
GDP not only parameter of growth: MP CM Kamal Nath
Congress opposed to weakening of SC/ST Act: Kamal Nath
Reciting 'Vande Mataram' cannot validate one's patriotism: Kamal Nath
Securing future of youth biggest challenge: CM Kamal Nath
-
Sales rise 8.27% to Rs 27.88 croreNet profit of Nath Bio-Genes (India) declined 11.39% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.27% to Rs 27.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 25.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales27.8825.75 8 OPM %22.8126.91 -PBDT4.624.20 10 PBT4.273.95 8 NP3.503.95 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU