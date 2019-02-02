JUST IN
Nath Bio-Genes (India) standalone net profit declines 11.39% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 8.27% to Rs 27.88 crore

Net profit of Nath Bio-Genes (India) declined 11.39% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.27% to Rs 27.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 25.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales27.8825.75 8 OPM %22.8126.91 -PBDT4.624.20 10 PBT4.273.95 8 NP3.503.95 -11

