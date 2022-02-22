National Aluminium Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 111.4, down 0.22% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 101.63% in last one year as compared to a 15.16% rally in NIFTY and a 46.75% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 111.4, down 0.22% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.56% on the day, quoting at 16937.8. The Sensex is at 56792.03, down 1.55%.National Aluminium Company Ltd has added around 10.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5658.95, down 2.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 211.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 237.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.16 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

