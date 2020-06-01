National Aluminium Company Ltd extends gains

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 30.25, up 2.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 39.74% in last one year as compared to a 18.21% fall in NIFTY and a 33.73% fall in the Nifty Metal.

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 30.25, up 2.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.2% on the day, quoting at 9886.95. The Sensex is at 33565.8, up 3.52%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has added around 0.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 14.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1879.85, up 4.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 80.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 30.25, up 2.89% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 17.6 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

