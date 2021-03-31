National Aluminium Company Ltd rises for third straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 54.8, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.3% in last one year as compared to a 78.58% jump in NIFTY and a 157.6% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 54.8, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 14739.45. The Sensex is at 49683.89, down 0.9%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has slipped around 8.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3963, up 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 245.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 55.1, up 1.01% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 93.3% in last one year as compared to a 78.58% jump in NIFTY and a 157.6% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 21.32 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

