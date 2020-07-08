National Aluminium Company Ltd sees good buying

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 35.9, up 7.16% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.9% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% slide in NIFTY and a 25.42% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 35.9, up 7.16% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 10802.1. The Sensex is at 36656.39, down 0.05%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has gained around 10.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2022.6, up 2.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 354.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 181.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 36.4, up 8.17% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is down 24.9% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% slide in NIFTY and a 25.42% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 45.27 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)