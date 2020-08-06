National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 1.3%, gains for third straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 35.05, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.58% in last one year as compared to a 3.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.29% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 35.05, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.24% on the day, quoting at 11239.1. The Sensex is at 38168.51, up 1.34%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has risen around 4.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2263.8, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 176.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 35.25, up 1.15% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is down 18.58% in last one year as compared to a 3.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.29% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 46.69 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

