National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 1.42%, up for third straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 50, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.9% in last one year as compared to a 24.25% gain in NIFTY and a 29.4% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 50, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.87% on the day, quoting at 14547.6. The Sensex is at 49555.64, up 1.97%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has added around 6.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3227.25, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 233.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 298.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 47.82 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

