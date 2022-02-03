National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 1.64%, gains for fifth straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 117.95, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 128.36% in last one year as compared to a 18.7% jump in NIFTY and a 70.05% jump in the Nifty Metal.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 117.95, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 17681.1. The Sensex is at 59252.66, down 0.51%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has gained around 15.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5779.7, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 121.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 243.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 117.25, up 1.74% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 128.36% in last one year as compared to a 18.7% jump in NIFTY and a 70.05% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 9.39 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

