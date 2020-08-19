National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts around 7%

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 38.75, up 7.04% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.56% in last one year as compared to a 3.74% gain in NIFTY and a 6.62% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 38.75, up 7.04% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 11429.25. The Sensex is at 38696.08, up 0.44%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has added around 14.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 19.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2507.5, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 302.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 132 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 38.85, up 7.02% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is down 4.56% in last one year as compared to a 3.74% gain in NIFTY and a 6.62% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 48.92 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)