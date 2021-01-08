National Aluminium Company Ltd up for third straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 49.2, up 2.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.13% in last one year as compared to a 17% spurt in NIFTY and a 26.58% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 49.2, up 2.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.1% on the day, quoting at 14292.35. The Sensex is at 48563, up 0.98%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has risen around 16.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 14.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3550.45, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 269.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 226.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 49.25, up 1.86% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 8.13% in last one year as compared to a 17% spurt in NIFTY and a 26.58% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 46.7 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)