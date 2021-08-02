National Aluminium Company Ltd up for third straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 95.15, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 190.98% in last one year as compared to a 45.75% jump in NIFTY and a 168.65% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 95.15, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 15874.7. The Sensex is at 52931.83, up 0.66%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has gained around 16.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 11.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5770.35, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 224.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 429.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 95.35, up 1.6% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 190.98% in last one year as compared to a 45.75% jump in NIFTY and a 168.65% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 13.19 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)