National Aluminium Company standalone net profit declines 58.19% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 13.82% to Rs 2718.88 croreNet profit of National Aluminium Company declined 58.19% to Rs 301.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 721.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.82% to Rs 2718.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2388.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2718.882388.82 14 OPM %18.8714.39 -PBDT588.16419.82 40 PBT470.05295.48 59 NP301.76721.78 -58
