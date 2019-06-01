National Aluminium Company standalone net profit declines 9.13% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.39% to Rs 2766.20 crore

Net profit of declined 9.13% to Rs 233.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 257.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.39% to Rs 2766.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2863.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.05% to Rs 1732.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1342.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.93% to Rs 11499.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9509.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2766.202863.1611499.329509.4518.7117.1025.1514.70614.64546.423216.021695.15494.33419.652739.921214.75233.59257.061732.401342.41

