JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Coal India consolidated net profit rises 362.47% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

National Aluminium Company standalone net profit declines 9.13% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 3.39% to Rs 2766.20 crore

Net profit of National Aluminium Company declined 9.13% to Rs 233.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 257.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.39% to Rs 2766.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2863.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.05% to Rs 1732.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1342.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.93% to Rs 11499.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9509.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2766.202863.16 -3 11499.329509.45 21 OPM %18.7117.10 -25.1514.70 - PBDT614.64546.42 12 3216.021695.15 90 PBT494.33419.65 18 2739.921214.75 126 NP233.59257.06 -9 1732.401342.41 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 10:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU