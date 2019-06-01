National Aluminium Company standalone net profit declines 9.13% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
National Aluminium Company standalone net profit declines 58.19% in the December 2018 quarter
HDFC Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 4.95% in the March 2019 quarter
HDFC Asset Management Company standalone net profit rises 60.70% in the March 2019 quarter
Hindustan Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 427.87 crore in the March 2019 quarter
HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 18.48% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 3.39% to Rs 2766.20 croreNet profit of National Aluminium Company declined 9.13% to Rs 233.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 257.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.39% to Rs 2766.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2863.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.05% to Rs 1732.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1342.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.93% to Rs 11499.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9509.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2766.202863.16 -3 11499.329509.45 21 OPM %18.7117.10 -25.1514.70 - PBDT614.64546.42 12 3216.021695.15 90 PBT494.33419.65 18 2739.921214.75 126 NP233.59257.06 -9 1732.401342.41 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU