National General Industries standalone net profit rises 54.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of National General Industries rose 54.17% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 41.77% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.834.864.95-2.470.410.290.330.140.370.24

