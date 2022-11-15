JUST IN
National General Industries standalone net profit rises 54.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 41.77% to Rs 2.83 crore

Net profit of National General Industries rose 54.17% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 41.77% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.834.86 -42 OPM %4.95-2.47 -PBDT0.410.29 41 PBT0.330.14 136 NP0.370.24 54

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:45 IST

