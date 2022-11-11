National Peroxide consolidated net profit declines 57.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.89% to Rs 97.20 crore

Net profit of National Peroxide declined 57.48% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.89% to Rs 97.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 67.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.97.2067.557.1719.078.4314.543.8610.173.107.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)