National Peroxide consolidated net profit declines 57.48% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
National Peroxide reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Zydus Life gets final USFDA approval for topical acne treatment gel
Meghmani Finechem rises on commissioning CPVC resin plant in Gujarat
Basic materials stocks rise
Nifty below 16,500; breadth turns negative
-
Sales rise 43.89% to Rs 97.20 croreNet profit of National Peroxide declined 57.48% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.89% to Rs 97.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 67.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales97.2067.55 44 OPM %7.1719.07 -PBDT8.4314.54 -42 PBT3.8610.17 -62 NP3.107.29 -57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU