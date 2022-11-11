JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Starlit Power Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

National Peroxide consolidated net profit declines 57.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 43.89% to Rs 97.20 crore

Net profit of National Peroxide declined 57.48% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.89% to Rs 97.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 67.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales97.2067.55 44 OPM %7.1719.07 -PBDT8.4314.54 -42 PBT3.8610.17 -62 NP3.107.29 -57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU